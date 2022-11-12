nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

NYSE NVT opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

