NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.7 %

NVDA stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.27. 65,548,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,077,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

