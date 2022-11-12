NXM (NXM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,855.81

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $275.61 million and $19,855.81 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $41.80 or 0.00247826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009101 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040776 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022211 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.52423757 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,462.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.