Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nyxoah by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.24. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nyxoah Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.