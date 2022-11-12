OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $7.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OERLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

