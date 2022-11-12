Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,663,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,646. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.