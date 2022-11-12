Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ocuphire Pharma Trading Up 8.0 %
OCUP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.