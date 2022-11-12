Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Up 8.0 %

OCUP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

