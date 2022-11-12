OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 57.8% in October

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 82.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 61.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

