OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $18.60 or 0.00110556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $18.01 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00585251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.04 or 0.30484751 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

