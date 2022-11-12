Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.59.
Okta Stock Performance
Shares of Okta stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
