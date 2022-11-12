Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Okta by 5,021.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 531,153 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after buying an additional 354,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.