Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.72%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

