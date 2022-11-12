Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OLK stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 170,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $7,515,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 403,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $3,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

