OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.92.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE OLO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 2,309,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,763. OLO has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

