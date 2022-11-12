OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in October

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMVKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($60.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

