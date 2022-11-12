Ontology Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $150.61 million and approximately $17.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.69 or 0.07513306 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00065830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022798 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

