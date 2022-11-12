Oppenheimer Cuts Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target to $94.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.01%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

