Oppenheimer Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $60.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,438.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

