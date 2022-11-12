Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $64,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($151.99) to £125 ($143.93) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Stock Down 2.0 %

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Ferguson stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

