Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 2,436 Shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Genfit worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Genfit Price Performance

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Genfit S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Genfit Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

