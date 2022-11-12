Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Nyxoah S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

