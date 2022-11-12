OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.52 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $58.52 million and approximately $706,888.62 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00588355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.54 or 0.30646440 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars.

