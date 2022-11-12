Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider Lars Lidgren Acquires 45,000 Shares

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Rating) insider Lars Lidgren acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$19,350.00 ($12,564.94).

Orthocell Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.17.

About Orthocell

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and biological medical devices for the repair of various bone and soft tissue injuries in Australia. The company offers CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for use in multiple indications to augment the surgical repair of bone, peripheral nerves, tendons, and cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, a cell therapy for treatment of chronic tendon injuries.

