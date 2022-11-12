Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $457.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.46 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Orthofix Medical Price Performance
OFIX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 239,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.92. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $36.13.
Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.