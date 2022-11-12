Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $457.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.46 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OFIX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 239,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.92. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

