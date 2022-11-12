Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 9th

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.54. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.