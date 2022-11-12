Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($24.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,257.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,933.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,061.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,830 ($32.58).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

