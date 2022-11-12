Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.49. 9,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 2,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.68.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.