Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance

PACV stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,916. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

