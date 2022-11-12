PacWest Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:PACWP)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

