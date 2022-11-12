PacWest Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:PACWP)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $27.00.
About PacWest Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACWP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.