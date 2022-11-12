Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 55,324,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,243,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

