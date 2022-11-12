Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,431 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 184.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 29,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 441,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,799,000 after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 71.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.99. The company had a trading volume of 171,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,399. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $225.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

