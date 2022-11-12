Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PAM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 87,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

