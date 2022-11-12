Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Up 417.2% in October

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 5,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,276. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $809.91 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pandora A/S Company Profile

PANDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $757.50.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

