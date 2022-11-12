Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from SEK 176 to SEK 158 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRXXF remained flat at $15.90 during trading hours on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.