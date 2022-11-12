Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Paramount Resources Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.
Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $465.65 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.38%.
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
