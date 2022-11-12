Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

Park Lawn Price Performance

TSE:PLC opened at C$25.67 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.71. The firm has a market cap of C$874.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99.

Insider Transactions at Park Lawn

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. In other news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,500 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at C$502,848. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $190,006.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

