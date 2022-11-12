Park National (PRK) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Park National to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park National and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $475.80 million $153.95 million 15.71 Park National Competitors $6.91 billion $1.90 billion 10.78

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Park National’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Park National is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

51.8% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Park National pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 18.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Park National and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National Competitors 922 6333 6193 257 2.42

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Park National’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park National has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 30.46% 12.89% 1.42% Park National Competitors 25.69% 11.83% 1.12%

Summary

Park National peers beat Park National on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

