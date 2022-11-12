Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 677.4% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 112.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTRS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Partners Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.