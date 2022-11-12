Pathway Capital Management LP Invests $1.44 Million in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 636,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. NextNav makes up approximately 4.8% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pathway Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of NextNav at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered NextNav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NextNav stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 484,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). NextNav had a negative net margin of 3,000.89% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

