Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $55.45 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

