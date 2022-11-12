Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.5% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,738. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

