PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.50 million.

PCTEL Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 22,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,202. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 million, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.41.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

