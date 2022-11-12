PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

PDFS traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 509,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at $936,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

