PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. 509,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

