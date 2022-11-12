Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the October 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Peninsula Energy Price Performance

PENMF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 52,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

