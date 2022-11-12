Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the October 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Peninsula Energy Price Performance
PENMF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 52,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile
