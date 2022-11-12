Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NYSE PEI traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 116,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.75. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.
In related news, Director Christopher Swann bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
