Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEI traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 116,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.75. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Insider Activity at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Christopher Swann bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ( NYSE:PEI Get Rating ) by 112.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

