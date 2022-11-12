Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $678,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

