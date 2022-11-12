PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after buying an additional 1,119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,116,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.05. 7,390,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,283. The firm has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

