Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

PFGC stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

