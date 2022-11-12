PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$730.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.89-$7.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.10.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

